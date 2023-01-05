What It Really Feels Like When Gordon Ramsay Kicks You Out Of The Kitchen, According To Alex Belew - Exclusive

We all know by now that Gordon Ramsay is not, in fact, a walking incarnation of the Grinch who stole Christmas. Contestants often describe him as gracious, a loving father, a mentor, and — much more than angry — funny. That must make a disappointed Ramsay all the harder to stomach. So what is it like to bear the brunt of Ramsay's righteous indignation, all while being filmed by cameras for the world to see?

"How do I put that into words? Really disappointing. That feeling that you had as a kid when your parent looked at you and said, 'I'm disappointed,'" Belew told Mashed. "Oh, is that acid reflux? That doesn't feel good."

Belew particularly remembers when a couple came into the restaurant from England to celebrate their 40th anniversary. "They flew over to America, booked their dinner, and we could not get their food out. We got kicked out," Belew recalled. "I remember he kicked us all out to the dorms and then I stood there in the hallway, contemplating. Do I go back in there and say, 'Can I please finish this ticket?'"

If you've seen the episode, Belew ended up staying put. Going back, he told Mashed, "would've gone one of two ways. 'Good man. I appreciate you trying,' or 'Get the f*** out.' I didn't want that to happen so I turned around and walked away. It was heartbreaking."

