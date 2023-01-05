The New Jack In The Box 'Infusions' Are Sure To Energize Red Bull Fans

Jack in the Box's new drink line is bringing Big Jack Energy, literally (per Food Sided). No, that's not just an advertising slogan. Jack in the Box wants to get you pumped up on caffeine in a tasteful, flavorful way, of course. The restaurant has broadened its drink offerings in a big way this New Year and these new offerings might be just what you need to keep pushing on those New Year's resolutions as you fight that post-vacation slump.

This isn't the first time Jack in the Box has sped things up for customers. You may not realize that Jack in the Box revolutionized the fast food drive-thru. While the chain wasn't the very first drive-thru — that honor goes to an In-N-Out Burger in Baldwin Park, California, all the way back in 1948, per History – Jack in the Box was the first to use a two-way intercom system in combination with the drive-thru window system. This system ensured that the food could be ordered in advance and hot and ready by the time the ordering car rolled around to the pick-up window (per Fox News). Pretty game-changing stuff, just like the new beverage offering.