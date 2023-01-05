The New Jack In The Box 'Infusions' Are Sure To Energize Red Bull Fans
Jack in the Box's new drink line is bringing Big Jack Energy, literally (per Food Sided). No, that's not just an advertising slogan. Jack in the Box wants to get you pumped up on caffeine in a tasteful, flavorful way, of course. The restaurant has broadened its drink offerings in a big way this New Year and these new offerings might be just what you need to keep pushing on those New Year's resolutions as you fight that post-vacation slump.
This isn't the first time Jack in the Box has sped things up for customers. You may not realize that Jack in the Box revolutionized the fast food drive-thru. While the chain wasn't the very first drive-thru — that honor goes to an In-N-Out Burger in Baldwin Park, California, all the way back in 1948, per History – Jack in the Box was the first to use a two-way intercom system in combination with the drive-thru window system. This system ensured that the food could be ordered in advance and hot and ready by the time the ordering car rolled around to the pick-up window (per Fox News). Pretty game-changing stuff, just like the new beverage offering.
Let Jack in the Box put a little pep in your step
While the new Jack in the Box beverage line may not be game-changing in the same way as the first drive-thru intercom was, they're certainly a game-changer for non-coffee fans in need of a pick-me-up. These new drinks, called Red Bull Infusions, pack the caffeine of Red Bull into a sweet, fruity iced beverage (per Jack in the Box). You can also buy a can of standard, straight Red Bull with your order from the fast food chain, but where's the fun in that?
Jack in the Box's new Red Bull infusions are available in two flavors, Strawberry Red Daze and Berry Purple Daze, which is really more of a dark blue than a purple but that's rather a fine point. Both flavors are also available in a sugar-free formula that packs the same Red Bull energy punch.