Kellogg's Crushes The Rumor Corn Pops Are Canceled
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It may be one of the eight cereals you shouldn't be eating, but not that long ago, Corn Pops was still a top performer. In 2000, the sugary corn cereal was ranked as one of the top 15 globally performing ready-to-eat breakfast cereals (per Just Food). An example of a breakfast cereal not classified as ready-to-eat would be oatmeal or cream of wheat. That same year, Kellogg's Corn Pops also celebrated its 50th birthday.
The cereal, which debuted in 1950, was Kellogg's first cereal released after World War II (per the company). It took the company 14 years to develop the crunchy corn-based breakfast treat, according to Just Food. During the development process, more than 1,000 families were selected to test the new cereal, including a specific group of kids under 12-years-old. It wasn't just taste testing that took all that time, the cereal used a new method of corn-popping, as well as an entirely new sugar coating process.
But recently, rumors have emerged that this iconic grocery store item is leaving shelves for good.
The end of the road for Corn Pops?
Rumors have swirled that Corn Pops will soon say goodbye to breakfast tables (per Just Food). A recent post on Twitter pointed to the possible herald of the cereal's end, showing an image of the cereal on Amazon with "discontinued by manufacturer" in the title. The image comes after Diets in Review reported that the cereal was being nixed due to underperformance, only bringing in $74 million in revenue as competitors like Frosted Flakes topped $200 million.
However, murmurs of the cereal's demise may be too soon. Kellogg's replied to a separate Tweet on Friday saying, "no, we have not discontinued Corn Pops" (per Twitter). And to be clear, the product is still available on Amazon and listed under the Kellogg's store page, but from secondary retailers. The cereal is also still available from Target for pick-up and delivery. And you can find Corn Pops and its sibling Jumbo Snax still on the brand's website, as well.
That being said, with no direct statement on the cereal's future, Kellogg's may have a hard time squashing rumors that the sugary cereal is circling the drain.