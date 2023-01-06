Kellogg's Crushes The Rumor Corn Pops Are Canceled

It may be one of the eight cereals you shouldn't be eating, but not that long ago, Corn Pops was still a top performer. In 2000, the sugary corn cereal was ranked as one of the top 15 globally performing ready-to-eat breakfast cereals (per Just Food). An example of a breakfast cereal not classified as ready-to-eat would be oatmeal or cream of wheat. That same year, Kellogg's Corn Pops also celebrated its 50th birthday.

The cereal, which debuted in 1950, was Kellogg's first cereal released after World War II (per the company). It took the company 14 years to develop the crunchy corn-based breakfast treat, according to Just Food. During the development process, more than 1,000 families were selected to test the new cereal, including a specific group of kids under 12-years-old. It wasn't just taste testing that took all that time, the cereal used a new method of corn-popping, as well as an entirely new sugar coating process.

But recently, rumors have emerged that this iconic grocery store item is leaving shelves for good.