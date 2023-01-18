Lay's Powers Remix Of Grammy Nominated Anitta's Single With 6,000 Potatoes
It seems fairly safe to assume that when a singer prepares to entertain fans, the artist normally doesn't think, "I'm going to electrify the crowd like a potato." But just as fruits like limes and bananas have the power to produce voltage when connected with conductors of electricity (per Suffolk University), potatoes can be downright electric. You can use them to make batteries because spuds contain acids that react chemically to different metals and generate energy in the process, according to Stem Generation. One way to demonstrate that would be to perform an experiment with pennies, potatoes, and galvanized screws. Or you could watch rising pop star Anitta wield the power of thousands of spuds.
Anitta has already been described as electrifying without the aid of potatoes. In 2022, she became the first artist from Brazil to receive an MTV Music Award, which she won for the song "Envolver" (via Paper). Now she's a Grammy nominee in the Best New Artist category. And as explained in a press release shared with Mashed, she teamed up with the popular potato chip brand Lay's to show how much electricity potatoes can add to her music.
The potatoes powered an entire recording studio
You might only need a couple of potatoes to power something like a clock (via Stem Generation), but recently, a massive experiment sought to power an entire recording studio using 6,000 potatoes. And it succeeded. Per a press release received by Mashed, Lay's set out to record a remix of Grammy-nominated singer Anitta's "Envolver." Performed by the star herself, the remix is featured in the chip brand's most recent ad campaign, "Beat of Joy." Described as a celebration of Latinx culture, it features beats inspired by reggaetón, dance, and voceteo.
Lay's brought in creative technologist Zach Umperovitch and 6,000 Lay's potatoes to put together a giant battery – if you will. Not only did they manage to record the song but Lay's set a new Guinness World Record: the highest wattage from a potato battery (via Lay's on YouTube). In an interview with People magazine, Anitta expressed how the felt about the experience: "So, when I finally saw the whole thing and those thousands of potatoes, I was so impressed. I actually thought I would never understand how they were doing that." But she did understand, and it felt special.