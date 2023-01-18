Lay's Powers Remix Of Grammy Nominated Anitta's Single With 6,000 Potatoes

It seems fairly safe to assume that when a singer prepares to entertain fans, the artist normally doesn't think, "I'm going to electrify the crowd like a potato." But just as fruits like limes and bananas have the power to produce voltage when connected with conductors of electricity (per Suffolk University), potatoes can be downright electric. You can use them to make batteries because spuds contain acids that react chemically to different metals and generate energy in the process, according to Stem Generation. One way to demonstrate that would be to perform an experiment with pennies, potatoes, and galvanized screws. Or you could watch rising pop star Anitta wield the power of thousands of spuds.

Anitta has already been described as electrifying without the aid of potatoes. In 2022, she became the first artist from Brazil to receive an MTV Music Award, which she won for the song "Envolver" (via Paper). Now she's a Grammy nominee in the Best New Artist category. And as explained in a press release shared with Mashed, she teamed up with the popular potato chip brand Lay's to show how much electricity potatoes can add to her music.