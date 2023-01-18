Mashed Asks: What's The Best Secondary Cheese For A Pizza? - Exclusive Survey

At its most basic, pizza consists of three basic components: crust, tomato sauce, and melted cheese. People have long been swapping out the bottom element for tortillas, English muffins, French bread, and even cauliflower, while sauces like barbecue, buffalo, and Alfredo frequently take the place of marinara. Why, then, is nearly every pizza still made with mozzarella? The reason generally given for why mozzarella is always the right cheese choice for pizza is that it has the perfect degree of meltiness, stretchiness, gooeyness, et cetera, but how is this determined? Probably by comparing it to what we're used to, which is pizza made with mozzarella. It's kind of a cyclical thing.

While some brave pizza makers will occasionally break the cycle by using something daring like cheddar, most aren't willing to buck the trend to such an extent. Instead, they'll keep the basic mozzarella base and layer on a secondary cheese for additional flavor. Mashed polled 601 people and gave them a choice of five different supplemental pizza cheeses: blue, feta, gouda, goat, and ricotta. After counting the votes, we found the winning cheese to be one that's soft and creamy but doesn't necessarily pack much of a flavor punch.