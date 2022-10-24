Aldi Shoppers Are Raving About These Halloween-Shaped Pizzas

It's that time of year when you might have this "Nightmare Before Christmas" song stuck in your head: "This is Halloween, everybody make a scene!" The day is almost upon us, and if you haven't already had your fill of pumpkin spice lattes and Halloween-themed everything, don't despair — there's always more. Aldi has stepped up to the plate with several themed offerings this year including Halloween cheese, Halloween wine and plenty of decorations.

However, if you thought you had Halloween all planned out with what's on offer at Aldi, you may need to make room for something more. Halloween-themed pizza seems like an obvious choice. After all, it's easy enough to shape a round pizza to look like a jack-o-lantern. Papa John's certainly knew there was a market for it, but now you can pop some Halloween-themed pizza in the freezer. You'll be ready for a snack after dealing with all those trick-or-treaters.