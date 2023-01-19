Tyson Fan Favorite Heart-Shaped Nuggets Are Back In Time For Valentine's Day

What better way to show your Valentine you care than with a heart-shaped meal? In fact, this year you can make a fully heart shaped meal. Start with a main course of Barilla's new heart-shaped pasta (that could win you a trip to Italy) served with Tyson's Nuggets of Love and finish it off with Little Debbie's pink heart-shaped Be My Valentine snack cakes for a meal that's heart-shaped from start to finish. You could even get creative and use a heart-shaped cookie cutter to create heart-shaped insalata caprese if you really wanted.

Now heart-shaped beverages, that would be a challenge. Oh, wait, David's Tea has you covered. Or you could really go for it with this, erm, subtle option, from Wine & Whiskey Decanter. That one will need to be affixed with a heart-embellished straw, like these beauties from Target. The more hearts the more love right, isn't that what social media has taught us?

Whether you're preparing a hearts and love-themed meal for your beau or bae or just enjoying the campy fun of shaped foodstuff, Tyson has something up its sleeve for you this Valentine's day.