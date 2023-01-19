Tyson Fan Favorite Heart-Shaped Nuggets Are Back In Time For Valentine's Day
What better way to show your Valentine you care than with a heart-shaped meal? In fact, this year you can make a fully heart shaped meal. Start with a main course of Barilla's new heart-shaped pasta (that could win you a trip to Italy) served with Tyson's Nuggets of Love and finish it off with Little Debbie's pink heart-shaped Be My Valentine snack cakes for a meal that's heart-shaped from start to finish. You could even get creative and use a heart-shaped cookie cutter to create heart-shaped insalata caprese if you really wanted.
Now heart-shaped beverages, that would be a challenge. Oh, wait, David's Tea has you covered. Or you could really go for it with this, erm, subtle option, from Wine & Whiskey Decanter. That one will need to be affixed with a heart-embellished straw, like these beauties from Target. The more hearts the more love right, isn't that what social media has taught us?
Whether you're preparing a hearts and love-themed meal for your beau or bae or just enjoying the campy fun of shaped foodstuff, Tyson has something up its sleeve for you this Valentine's day.
Heart-shaped nuggets are for everyone
These heart-shaped nuggets are sure to put a smile on anyone's face. These little gems are sure to be a crowd pleaser, whether it's date night or feeding the kids, who will love the whimsical shape. This year, Tyson Foods has decided to open the playing field on who can enjoy its Nuggets of Love by opening the distribution to nationwide, according to PR Newswire.
According to recent research by Big Village, 84% of U.S. adults think heart-shaped foods are a fun way to celebrate love on V Day. According to that same research, more than half of U.S. adults "have happy memories of sharing chicken nuggets with people they love," placing Tyson's new heart-shaped chicken nuggets ideally at the nexus of these two.
The nuggets, which are perfect for using in a recipe or eating as-is, are pre-cooked and lightly breaded and made from 100% white meat chicken that has never been treated with antibiotics. They come in a 27 ounce package and can be found in the freezer aisle. But if you want to enjoy these fun shaped nuggets, get there fast, as they will only be available for a limited time.