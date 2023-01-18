Barilla Has A New Heart-Shaped Pasta And Italy Trip Giveaway For Your Valentine

Whether you think Valentine's Day is a Hallmark holiday or a time to shower your partner with flowers and gifts, companies are taking advantage by offering special deals. If you've got a coffee lover in your life, it may be wise to look into Starbucks' 2023 Valentine's Day merch, which includes pink and floral-patterned tumblers. If you, your sweetheart, or gal pals want a night out on the town, there are plenty of options for a delicious meal that won't break the bank. Nothing says I love you like a heart-shaped pizza, and Pizza Hut offers just that during Valentine's week (per Good Housekeeping).

If cooking for your beloved is your love language, it's easy to find some stellar recipes that are made to impress. Hostess extraordinaire Ina Garten has some date night tips for a successful Valentine's Day, even if you don't have a Jeffrey of your own. According to The Kitchn, Garten suggests worrying less about preparing fancy food and more about quality time with your significant other. If you want the ambiance of a date night at home, but need some help in the cooking department, one pasta brand has you covered.