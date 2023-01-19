Dolly Parton Has Her Eye On A Freezer Aisle Food Empire

If you thought Dolly Parton had already conquered every aspect of the world, think again. Not only has she shattered countless Guinness World records with her music, but Parton also leads with philanthropy. One of her foundations, Imagination Library, has donated more than 197 million books to children across the globe since its launch in 1995. According to People Magazine, Parton has also donated $1 million toward COVID-19 research.

Undeniably a busy lady, Parton has recently turned her attention to good ol' Southern cooking. In early 2022, Parton collaborated with Duncan Hines on a special collection of Southern-inspired cake mixes. Seeing as the collection was such a hit, Parton is launching a new set of box mixes for brownies, cornbread, and of course, biscuits. Does it get any more Southern than that? Well, apparently it does, because Parton now has her eyes set on yet another piece of the food industry -– the freezer aisle.