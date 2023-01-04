PopCorners Gets The Super Bowl LVII Ad Treatment With Breaking Bad Theme

PopCorners are the delicious, healthier alternative to snacking on potato or tortilla chips. Started in Middletown, New York, in 2009, the snacks are a "puffed corn chip" that is both "crunchy and fluffy," according to Record Online. They proved so popular that budget airline JetBlue served the snacks on their flights. Described on its Instagram as "the better-for-you, popped-corn chip that packs in the flavor and fun," the company experienced rapid growth that attracted the attention of PepsiCo Frito-Lay, which acquired the snack company, along with other brands under the BFY Brands umbrella, in late 2019, per Food Dive.

There are three products featuring a range of flavors. You can snag a bag of PopCorners in flavors like sweet chili, spicy queso, or kettle corn. If you're looking for a post-workout protein boost, they offer Flex, with 10 grams of protein, which come in barbecue or Buffalo chicken wing flavors. Flourish chips are packed with veggies like toasted cauliflower and kale and are gluten-free, via PopCorners.

So with their rapid growth and popularity, it's fitting that they're finally making their advertising debut on the biggest snacking day of the year — the Super Bowl.