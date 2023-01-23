Cinnamon Toast Crunch Sounds Off As New Bugles Flavor

Cinnamon Toast Crunch has been touted as a favorite cereal of Americans as Pattern reports that Cinnamon Toast Crunch was the most in-demand cereal on Amazon U.S. marketplace in 2021. And what's not to like? It's crunchy, there are cinnamon swirls on each textured square, and the taste of cinnamon lingers in the milk long after you've finished the solid cereal. And, if you just can't get enough of this sugary cereal, luckily for you, there are other Cinnamon Toast Crunch products to try, including yogurt, oatmeal, and popcorn.

If you've long ago finished your breakfast and it's starting to approach the lunch hour, chances are you're looking for a snack. Bugles are a tasty and fun choice – we mean, who hasn't played around with a Bugle on their finger? Debuting in 1964, Bugles were one of General Mills' first snack foods to hit the market (via General Mills), and today there are numerous popular flavors including nacho cheese, Hidden Valley ranch, chocolate peanut butter, and even churro.

What's even more exciting is that these two snacks are now coming together to create a brand new product that snackers and sugary cereal aficionados alike are bound to spring for (via Brand Eating).