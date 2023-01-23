Price Gouging Could Be To Blame For Sky-High Egg Costs

Once known as a staple of budget-friendly cooking, eggs have become a new luxury, as egg prices went through the roof for the third time late last year. While in December 2021 the average price of a dozen eggs in the U.S. was a super affordable $1.79, by December 2022, that price had risen to a dizzying $4.25 (per U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics). Over the past year, the price of a dozen eggs has risen 138% (per Time).

You may have noticed sky-high prices at the grocery store this past year, and that's no surprise. Inflation hit a 40-year record high this past June and hovered nearby well into the fall (via U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics & NextAdvisor). Groceries were one of the areas people felt inflation the most, and even as general inflation began to cool, food inflation remained high. According to the Consumer Price Index report for December 2022, overall inflation fell 0.3% to 6.5% over the previous month while food inflation continued to rise 0.3% over the previous month and 0.6% over the month before that, hitting 10.4% in December. Groceries specifically hit 11.8%. But 11.8% is still nothing compared to the change in the price of eggs. While the price of a dozen has gone up 138%, the CPI records inflation in egg prices as a still astounding if not quite as astounding 59.9% increase from December 2021 to December 2022.