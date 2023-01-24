Hormel Captures Chili Cheese Dip In New Game Day Beer

Super Bowl Sunday is upon us, and it's not just a big day for football fans, but snack enthusiasts, too. Common Super Bowl Sunday food traditions include plenty of All-American flavors — potatoes of all configurations, comical homemade takes on fast food, plenty of decadent dips like buffalo chicken and classic queso. On top of all of the indulgent snacks at every Super Bowl party, there's usually a solid stock of beer. It's no surprise that people drink a lot of beer during the Super Bowl; in 2018, Treehugger found that enough beer was consumed during the big game to fill nearly 500 Olympic-sized swimming pools. This year, food and snack manufacturer Hormel Foods decided to get a cut in on the beverage market with an all-new, maybe eyebrow-raising brew.

In a January 24 press release, Hormel announced the collaboration (which is happening in partnership with Minneapolis-based Modist Brewing) and that the two companies would be releasing a limited edition Chili Cheese Brew for Super Bowl Sunday. And we don't mean that this beer simply pairs well with chili cheese dip, though it's possible that it does. No, we mean it has flavor notes of actual chili cheese dip. Strange as this may seem, Hormel promises an ick-free, highly sippable beer that will be a welcome addition to any football feast.