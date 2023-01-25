Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovered The Fan-Favorite Jarritos Flavor

Jarritos soda was once something that you'd maybe only see offered at Hispanic markets or Mexican restaurants, but today these Mexican sodas are widely available in mainstream supermarkets as well. Unlike many domestic soda brands, Jarritos only come in bottles, and the clear glass and plastic containers showcase a rainbow of bright, cheery colors. The flavors, too, include a much wider selection than either the Coca-Cola or Pepsi companies have ever offered — where else are you going to find hibiscus, mango, tamarind, and fruit punch sodas?

In our ongoing efforts to keep a finger on the pulse of all matters food-related, Mashed once again designed and administered a poll to 622 of our readers, this time asking them what is the proper temperature to roast a chicken. Ha, no, of course that's not it. We were asking them about their favorite Jarritos flavor, instead. (That chicken thing is still up for debate and will likely never be settled.) The choices we offered were guava, lime, mandarin, passion fruit, pineapple, and strawberry, and while each flavor had its fans, the top two finishers ended in a near tie. As it was just a near tie, though, this means there was one flavor that won by a nose.