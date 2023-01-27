Mashed Survey: The Best Rice And Beans According To Fast Food Lovers

Rice and beans can be a satisfying side or a stick-to-your-ribs meatless main dish. While it's usually sold in side dish sizes at restaurants, a quick hack to turn it into a main dish is to order, too. And this creamy, flavorful food is nutritious as well. Rice and beans eaten together form a complete protein (per Heart.Org). Both beans and rice lack some necessary essential amino acids to form a protein. But put the two together, and a little science happens- – you get a complete protein.

While both rice and beans (separately) were on the menu at the original Popeyes franchise locations, the original Popeyes menu looked completely different. Popeyes original rice and beans were rice dressing and barbeque beans, it was only over time that the restaurant took on its now-familiar cajun flavor (per So Yummy!). According to So Yummy, Taco Bell's original menu didn't include their famous rice and beans, either. But now both of these brands' rice and beans are considered classics of the genre. So what fast food joint makes the best rice and beans?