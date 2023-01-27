Disney's Mickey And Minnie Mouse Now Have Their Own Valentine's Coffee

Mickey and Minnie Mouse have long been the most recognizable symbols of Disney. After all, a visit to any of the franchise's theme parks wouldn't be complete without a photogenic embrace from this dynamic duo or a set of their ears propped upon your head. And that's not all. Mickey and Minnie, for many, are a symbol of romantic love. Seriously, what child hasn't received a Valentine bearing a love-smitten image of this wide-eyed pair?

Yes, after nearly 100 years together (the couple first appeared in "Steamboat Willie" in 1928), the romance between this rodent pair seems to be going strong. Some people still wonder, however, if they have ever officially tied the knot. The Walt Disney Family Museum offers that Walt Disney, himself, answered this question in 1933 by saying, "In private life, Mickey is married to Minnie." How do they keep the fires burning? Perhaps, the fact that Russi Taylor and Wayne Allwine, voice actors for Minnie and Mickey, were actually married has strengthened their lasting bond (via Inside The Magic). Whatever the secret to their romantic success may be, there is no denying that one glimpse of this furry power couple with their beaming smiles and matching apparel is sure to warm the cockles of even the most cynical heart.

And now Mickey and Minnie have a special Valentine's Day brew created in their honor — and for stressed-out shoppers, a Valentine's Day food gift that isn't candy.