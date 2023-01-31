Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovers The Food Item McDonald's Makes Better Than Anyone Else

McDonald's is certainly one of the most (if not the most) successful fast-food restaurants of all time, with franchises all over the known universe and a "burgers sold" count that's probably already passed from "billions and billions" to trillions, quadrillions, or whatever comes after that. Despite, or because, of this, it doesn't always get much respect. In certain quarters, "McDonald's food" is used as shorthand for cheap, greasy, unhealthy, and everything that is wrong with American society, bla-bla-bla, as per the 2004 documentary "Supersize Me," which may have had issues with accuracy.

In the opposite corner, however, we have Don Gorske, a man who's eaten a Big Mac a day for over 50 years and is doing just fine, thank you. Gorske and his fellow McDonald's fans ignore the naysayers and vote with their feet (and their mouths), keeping the Golden Arches at the top of the fast food chain. Speaking of votes, Mashed recently polled 604 Mickey D's patrons and asked them which menu item the chain pulls off better than any of its competitors. We gave them a choice of five items from which to choose: breakfast sandwiches, burgers, chicken nuggets, chicken sandwiches, and french fries. The top vote-getter will come as a surprise to no one – although admittedly we might have had more of a horse race on our hands had we included the McFlurry. It didn't make the cut, though. (Besides, it might take an app to actually find a McFlurry.)