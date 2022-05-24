The Man Who's Eaten A McDonald's Big Mac Every Day For 50 Years
Since its inception in the 1950s, the Guinness World Records has been witness to plenty of bizarre food-related records being broken around the world. Competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi holds two records, for example, one for eating the most number of hamburgers in three minutes — 12, to be precise — and a second one for scarfing down a record number of IKEA meatballs in a minute. There are also records for eating the most number of garlic cloves in a minute, a record number of 125 ice cream scoops balanced on a cone (the highest in the world), and a 1678 kilo pumpkin pie with a diameter of 20 feet.
Wisconsin-based Donald Gorske too holds a place in the Guinness World Records. According to the organization, Gorske was recognized for "most Big Mac burgers eaten in a lifetime" decades ago when his Big Mac number was at 15,490 in 1999, a title that Gorske holds even today. How, might you ask? Well, he continues to eat a Big Mac pretty much every single day! In fact, Gorske bested his own record in August 2021 when he ate a whopping, and cumulative, 32,340 Big Macs. As it turns out, the 68-year-old McDonald's lover from Fond du Lac has no plans on stopping, either.
Don Gorske has eaten over 32,000 Big Macs in 50 years
According to a statement released by Guinness World Records, May 17 marked the day that Gorske had officially been eating one of McDonald's famous Big Mac burgers pretty much every single day for 50 years. With the exception of eight missed days, Gorske has been eating the iconic McDonald's hamburger for half a century!
Gorske had his first bite of a Big Mac at a McDonald's outlet in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, in 1972 and came to a realization that many Maccies fans around the world share. "In that moment I said, 'I'm going to probably eat these for the rest of my life,'" he told Guinness. The only exception is that Gorske actually meant it when he said he would eat them for life.
Considering the fact that Gorske has eaten well over 32,000 Big Macs in his lifetime, it's safe to say that he's as big a McDonald's fan as they come. The Fond du Lac outlet, it turns out, thinks so too. Not only does the store have a portrait of Gorske hanging on the wall but they also hung a sign congratulating him on his 50th Big Mac eating anniversary on May 17. But that's not all, Gorske has all the details of each burger he's ever eaten — receipts, Big Mac cartons from the 1970s, and all! If there were a record-breaking award for that, he'd probably win that, too. But for now, all that Gorske has to say on this momentous occasion is this: "I'll probably be eating Big Macs every day for the rest of my life."