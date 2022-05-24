The Man Who's Eaten A McDonald's Big Mac Every Day For 50 Years

According to a statement released by Guinness World Records, May 17 marked the day that Gorske had officially been eating one of McDonald's famous Big Mac burgers pretty much every single day for 50 years. With the exception of eight missed days, Gorske has been eating the iconic McDonald's hamburger for half a century!

Gorske had his first bite of a Big Mac at a McDonald's outlet in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, in 1972 and came to a realization that many Maccies fans around the world share. "In that moment I said, 'I'm going to probably eat these for the rest of my life,'" he told Guinness. The only exception is that Gorske actually meant it when he said he would eat them for life.

Considering the fact that Gorske has eaten well over 32,000 Big Macs in his lifetime, it's safe to say that he's as big a McDonald's fan as they come. The Fond du Lac outlet, it turns out, thinks so too. Not only does the store have a portrait of Gorske hanging on the wall but they also hung a sign congratulating him on his 50th Big Mac eating anniversary on May 17. But that's not all, Gorske has all the details of each burger he's ever eaten — receipts, Big Mac cartons from the 1970s, and all! If there were a record-breaking award for that, he'd probably win that, too. But for now, all that Gorske has to say on this momentous occasion is this: "I'll probably be eating Big Macs every day for the rest of my life."