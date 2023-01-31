Martha Stewart Destroys An Instagram Troll With One Simple Question

Martha Stewart is one of those people that can be considered a "jack of all trades," possessing not only a plethora of homemaking skills such as cooking, baking, and gardening but also the ability to run a successful business empire. Additionally, the media mogul has also had several decades of experience in front of the camera. But even with her clear knack for entertainment, Stewart's name probably doesn't top the list of people you turn to when you're looking for a good laugh. Therefore, it may have been quite a surprise to some when it was announced that the lifestyle guru would be on the panel or roaster for Comedy Central's "Roast of Justin Bieber" back in 2015 (via IMDb). Even more surprising? That her appearance on the special was largely considered to be a success. "Stewart got off most of that night's best lines," wrote The New Yorker's Ian Crouch, who also noted that she had the audience "hanging on her every word."

Since the roast, Stewart's knack for comedy has become even more apparent. Earlier this month, for example, the Emmy Award-winner appeared in a Dry January Ad for Tito's Vodka that her pal Snoop Dogg got a major kick out of. This week, the celeb chef proved once again that she possesses a serious sense of humor when she hilariously destroyed an Instagram troll with one simple question.