Get Engaged At Cracker Barrel And You Could Win 1 Year Of Free Food

Getting engaged and married and two of life's biggest moments. Whether you've been planning your fairytale engagement since you were a kid or are waiting to be completely surprised, there's no doubt that the day should be special. No matter if you're asking the question, or hopefully saying yes, it goes without saying that it should be celebrated with a great meal. According to Hitched, the third most popular way to get engaged is during a romantic meal. While you could pop the question at one of the most romantic restaurants in the US, your proposal doesn't necessarily need to break the bank.

If you do decide to propose in a restaurant, there are some tried and true tricks to make sure it goes off without a hitch. Food & Wine suggests waiting until the end of the meal to pop the question, so you have time to actually enjoy all the food. Many restaurants are happy to coordinate with you for the perfect proposal, just be sure to let the restaurant know your requests beforehand. When planning the proposal, it's key to pick a place your partner loves. If your partner prefers grocery stores instead of restaurants, you may be able to get married at Aldi. For those who want to stick to the standard restaurant, a beloved Southern-style chain may be your next proposal destination.