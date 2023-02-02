The Flight-Themed Menu Behind The 2023 Grammy's After-Party Dinner

This year's 65th annual Grammy Awards are sure to be a star-studded affair (per Grammy). The first Grammy's date all the way back to 1958; though the awards ceremony itself was held in spring of 1959, this will still be considered the 65th season of the awards. Who knows what they served at that after-party, but it probably involved some foods from the 1950s that should never come back, and big money says it involved a savory jello mold. Winners that first year included Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, and, of all things, the high-pitched novelty song, "The Chipmunk Song." The famous awards get their name from the shape of the trophies themselves (per Britannica). The statuettes are designed in the shape of tiny golden gramophones, thus: Grammys.

This year's nominees include Lizzo, Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat, and ABBA, among other superstars (via Grammy). The ceremony will feature performances by Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, Sam Smith with Kim Petras, and Lizzo, all of whom are also nominated (per Time). There are even rumors swirling that Jay-Z may take the stage with DJ Khaled to perform their nominated song, "GOD DID." Following the star-studded ceremony, is everybody going to just tootle on home? Of course not. After the ceremony is the official after-party, a monumental gathering for 5,000 (per People). And we've got the scoop on the music industry's party of the year.