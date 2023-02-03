Serena Williams Is Gushing Over Starring In Remy Martin's Super Bowl 2023 Commercial

Up until now, Rémy Martin has never aired a commercial during the Super Bowl. That changes in two weeks, as the brand plans to release a 60-second ad spot on Sunday, February 12, otherwise known as Super Bowl LVII (via Forbes). The decision to finally debut a commercial this year can be directed to the popularity growth of cognac, according to Rémy Cointreau CEO Nicolas Beckers. "The Cognac category has seen momentous growth in the U.S. over the past two years, driven by the premiumization of the market," he explained in a Forbes interview.

That may not just be marketing talk: Per a study by Technavio, cognac is expected to grow to a $303.59 market value by 2025, with 44% of growth contributed to the United States and Canada (per The Drinks Business). The popularity boost is likely due to the product's giftability and more people wondering what cognac tastes like. The report even called the spirit "one of the most preferred gifting options in many countries." When asked more about the upcoming commercial in 2022, Beckers stayed tight-lipped, but we've now learned of some information that's equally exciting for the brand and the celebrity starring in it.