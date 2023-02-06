Offensive School Lunches For Black History Month Are Already Back On The Menu

With February upon us, many organizations have shifted their marketing efforts to include a celebration of Black History Month. And while the attempt to be inclusive is applauded, like Pride celebrations in June, company efforts can cross over into territory that feels like pandering at best or insensitive at worst. Sadly, the latter was the case for food service vendor Aramark.

According to Today, on the first day of Black History Month, Aramark served the students at Nyack Middle School "chicken and waffles' with a serving of watermelon for dessert. Needless to say, that did not go over well. The reason it caused such an uproar is due to the selected foods being tied to racial stereotyping. According to The Boston Globe, the association between Black people with chicken and watermelon was sparked from racial resentment of Black entrepreneurship after The Civil War. To make money, former enslaved Black people would sell home-cooked meals that often included fried chicken to white railroad passengers at the train stops. Watermelon was another successful crop for many formerly enslaved Blacks in the South.

Let's look at how that success resulted in the trope and whether or not Aramark has a history of this behavior.