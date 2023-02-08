Doritos' Star-Studded Super Bowl 2023 Ad Has Finally Dropped

It's no secret that the best part of any Super Bowl celebration is getting to watch the hilarious commercials that come with the event. Many brands are well known for their elaborate ads, including Budweiser and their famous Clydesdale commercials.

Doritos has recently joined the Super Bowl hype party by releasing its highly anticipated 2023 game day advertisement. The chip company is no stranger to creating entertaining ads, with four of their iconic commercials among the top 10 most watched Super Bowl ads of all time. Doritos has been sharing teasers of the ad on its social media since early January to pique fans' interest.

In the teasers for the ad, the company hinted that this year's Super Bowl extravaganza would be a star-studded affair. The brand shared an image depicting a secret celebrity seen hidden away in a limousine, while enjoying a delicious bag of BBQ flavored Doritos. With just days until the big game, fans have been let in on the secret of who that celebrity is (via YouTube).