The Sweet And Savory Origins Of BBQ Pizza

With Super Bowl Sunday just days away, many fans worldwide are preparing to entertain family and friends at watch parties. And like any party, Super Bowl food and drinks are paramount to a good time. Local and nationwide pizza chains are preparing to fulfill tons of orders. According to The Daily Record, in 2021, an estimated 12.5 million pizzas were sold for the Super Bowl, making it one of the busiest days for pizza chains.

While pepperoni and cheese are popular toppings, another favorite is the sweet and savory taste of a BBQ pizza. And while the popularity of the BBQ chicken pizza may lead some to think that this pizza type originated in California, it was actually the product of the home to Beale Street and Graceland. That's right, the Memphis, Tennessee is the birthplace of BBQ pizza. Let's take a look at how this tasty creation came to be (via Commercial Appeal).