The Most 'Shocking' Thing About Hell's Kitchen For Winner Alex Belew - Exclusive

"Hell's Kitchen" Season 21 champion Alex Belew thought he knew what "Hell's Kitchen" was all about. He'd watched enough of it before being cast on Season 21. He'd studied, for example, Gordon Ramsay's reactions to disaster so that when his team got kicked out of the kitchen, he already knew what his options were. "I stood there in the hallway, contemplating," Belew reflected in an interview with Mashed from early in the season. "Do I go back in there and say, 'Can I please finish this ticket?' That would've gone one of two ways. 'Good man. I appreciate you trying,' or 'Get the f*** out.' I didn't want that to happen so I turned around and walked away. It was heartbreaking."

Belew was ready to take the heat. He wasn't prepared for how quickly things could go wrong on the show. "When you're sitting at home watching it on TV with your hand in a bag of Doritos, it's easy to be like, 'Why can't these people cook scallops? They can't cook risotto,'" Alex Belew told Mashed in an exit interview. "But there's so much pressure ... The best chef can crack, and you're only as good as your last moment. If your last moment sank the whole ship, that's it. You could have had a stellar performance three or four or five days in a row — but one bad dinner service, you're gone. It's crazy." Belew was even more surprised at the parts that the cameras chose not to show you.