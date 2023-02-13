Bobby Flay's Cat Predicted The Super Bowl Winner. Again.

Stella Flay has been predicting who will win the Super Bowl on her dad Bobby Flay's Instagram page since 2020. She was, however, a little shy to share her pick in 2021 and decided to keep it to herself. In each video, Bobby places two cat food bowls in front of Stella, one labeled for each team. Bobby's voiceover for the 2021 video starts with, "Ladies and gentlemen, you are witnessing history. She's undefeated in her young life. Stella Flay. She picks the winner of the Super Bowl every year like clockwork. She's literally a bookie killer."

As Bobby said, Stella has been amazingly accurate in her Super Bowl picks, choosing incorrectly only in 2022 when she chose the Bengals over the Rams. And sure enough, this year, Stella was right in her Super Bowl 2023 prediction yet again, as after some quick distraction from the backyard squirrels, she chose the Chiefs over the Eagles. Interestingly, her brother, an orange Maine Coon named Nacho, also made his pick. Unfortunately, though, he chose incorrectly. Guess it pays to be on Team Stella!

Fans took to the comments on Instagram to share their awe for Stella's uncanny special ability, with one user commenting, "Man I need to start doing bets on Super Bowl cause @stella.flay on fire."