The Best Sauces To Pair With The Chick-Fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich - Exclusive
Chick-fil-A has introduced the newest addition to its lineup of delicious menu items: The chicken chain, responding to customer demands for more veggie-forward options, is currently testing a cauliflower sandwich in select markets. The new sandwich is made with a whole piece of breaded and fried cauliflower and has all the look, flavor, and flare of the classic chicken sandwich customers know and love.
But as all Chick-fil-A fans know, the taste experience of any meal there is highly dependent on which sauce you choose to dunk your chicken into, and we've all got our tried and true favorites. But what about this new cauliflower sandwich? While not an entirely new flavor concept, it has its own unique characteristics, and thus you may want to look beyond your old sauce standbys and shake things up.
If you're looking for some inspiration to tempt your tastebuds, we've got you covered. Mashed spoke exclusively with Chick-fil-A's Lead Culinary Developer, Chef Stuart Tracy, to get his recommendations. We also tasted the sandwich for ourselves during a recent visit to the company's headquarters and test kitchen in Atlanta, Georgia — complete with all the dipping sauces Chick-fil-A offers. We can tell you firsthand exactly which sauces pair best with Chick-fil-A's new cauliflower sandwich.
Complement Chick-fil-A's cauliflower with tangy and savory sauces
We'll start by stating the obvious: You probably won't go wrong no matter what sauce you decide to pair with Chick-fil-A's new chicken sandwich. Chef Stuart Tracy would agree. "If Chick-fil-A has taught me anything, [it's] if you like it, go for it. If you're a Chick-fil-A sauce person, try Chick-fil-A sauce. If you're a barbecue person, try a barbecue." And while that's fair and fine, that doesn't mean that there aren't some sauces that may delight your palate a little more than others.
This is especially true when it comes to the new cauliflower sandwich. Since Chick-fil-A's chicken has always been a staple of the menu, it's safe to assume that the chain has crafted every one of its sauces to optimally complement its signature chicken flavor. However, the cauliflower enters a slightly new territory. The vegetable itself becomes subtly sweet when it's cooked, and it's soaked in its own signature marinade that differs from the chain's chicken recipe.
That being said, Tracy said he "personally [likes] the Buffalo [sauce]" as the perfect pairing with the seasoned cauliflower filet, "because there's a little bit of that in the marinade. I like either buffalo sauce or ranch, sometimes both." We can attest that the tanginess of the Buffalo sauce and the bright, creamy flavor of the Garden Herb Ranch both make excellent sauce pairings with the cauliflower. Put them both together, and you'll achieve ultimate plant-based Buffalo wings vibes.
Chef Tracy added that the "sweet and spicy sriracha is another good one." The heat from the dip is great for adding a flavorful kick to the veggie. We'd also suggest the sweet and sour Polynesian sauce to add a unique twist to your sandwich. However, that's about as sweet as we would recommend taking things. When paired with honey mustard, barbecue sauce, or Chick-fil-A sauce — which are all made with a decent amount of added sugar — the overall taste became just a little too sweet. But hey, it's all subjective, so don't make up your mind until you've tasted them all.
Chick-fil-A's new cauliflower sandwich is available starting February 13 at select locations in Colorado, North Carolina, and South Carolina.