The Best Sauces To Pair With The Chick-Fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich - Exclusive

We'll start by stating the obvious: You probably won't go wrong no matter what sauce you decide to pair with Chick-fil-A's new chicken sandwich. Chef Stuart Tracy would agree. "If Chick-fil-A has taught me anything, [it's] if you like it, go for it. If you're a Chick-fil-A sauce person, try Chick-fil-A sauce. If you're a barbecue person, try a barbecue." And while that's fair and fine, that doesn't mean that there aren't some sauces that may delight your palate a little more than others.

This is especially true when it comes to the new cauliflower sandwich. Since Chick-fil-A's chicken has always been a staple of the menu, it's safe to assume that the chain has crafted every one of its sauces to optimally complement its signature chicken flavor. However, the cauliflower enters a slightly new territory. The vegetable itself becomes subtly sweet when it's cooked, and it's soaked in its own signature marinade that differs from the chain's chicken recipe.

That being said, Tracy said he "personally [likes] the Buffalo [sauce]" as the perfect pairing with the seasoned cauliflower filet, "because there's a little bit of that in the marinade. I like either buffalo sauce or ranch, sometimes both." We can attest that the tanginess of the Buffalo sauce and the bright, creamy flavor of the Garden Herb Ranch both make excellent sauce pairings with the cauliflower. Put them both together, and you'll achieve ultimate plant-based Buffalo wings vibes.

Chef Tracy added that the "sweet and spicy sriracha is another good one." The heat from the dip is great for adding a flavorful kick to the veggie. We'd also suggest the sweet and sour Polynesian sauce to add a unique twist to your sandwich. However, that's about as sweet as we would recommend taking things. When paired with honey mustard, barbecue sauce, or Chick-fil-A sauce — which are all made with a decent amount of added sugar — the overall taste became just a little too sweet. But hey, it's all subjective, so don't make up your mind until you've tasted them all.

Chick-fil-A's new cauliflower sandwich is available starting February 13 at select locations in Colorado, North Carolina, and South Carolina.