The One Discontinued Item A Chick-Fil-A Chef Wants To Bring Back - Exclusive

Longtime lovers of Chick-fil-A know that the menu has seen a lot of changes since the restaurant served up its first chicken sandwich more than half a century ago. That's been both a delicious blessing and a sad reality for some dedicated fans — while new and exciting items have been introduced over the years, changing times and evolving tastes also mean saying goodbye to some of our favorite menu items over the years.

Of course, just because an item leaves the menu doesn't mean that it's forgotten in our hearts. And that's not just true for customers, of course. The folks on the inside — from the local employees to the corporate staff and the chefs who bring Chick-fil-A's culinary delights to life — also have their own menu favorites that have come and gone.

Recently, Mashed had the chance to get a peek behind the curtain during an exclusive visit to the chicken chain's headquarters and test kitchen in Atlanta, Georgia. We were there to taste a brand new menu addition, Chick-fil-A's first plant-forward offering, a cauliflower sandwich. While we thoroughly enjoyed this finger-licking new menu item, it got us thinking back to some of our favorite former menu items. We weren't alone, either — while speaking with Chick-fil-A's Lead Culinary Developer, Chef Stuart Tracy, he shared the discontinued offering he would love to bring back to the menu.