The Vegetables That Didn't Make The Cut For Chick-Fil-A's Plant-Based Sandwich - Exclusive

With plant-based foods rising in popularity, perhaps it was only a matter of time before Chick-fil-A hopped on the veggie train. Now, the chain is making waves with the announcement of its brand-new cauliflower sandwich, which just hit test markets around the country. Regardless of how you feel about Chick-fil-A's first non-chicken sandwich, you've got to admire the feat: a whole breaded and fried piece of cauliflower nestled between pickles and two toasted buns that looks, feels, and tastes like a Chick-fil-A classic.

So how did they do it? The chain admits that it spent years developing this plant-based sandwich, from imagining the concept to working with suppliers to testing until the new recipe met Chick-fil-A's flavor and quality standards.

Mashed recently took a trip to the Chick-fil-A test kitchen in Atlanta, Georgia, to get an inside look at the new cauliflower sandwich before it became available to the public. The folks on the inside made it clear what an interesting journey it's been to create a veggie-forward menu item, noting that they basically tried every piece of produce under the sun until they determined that cauliflower was the way to go. They also told us which veggies didn't make the cut and why Chick-fil-A chose to make its plant-based debut with cauliflower.