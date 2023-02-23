What Nyesha Arrington Is Really Like On The Set Of Next Level Chef - Exclusive

There's a part of "Next Level Chef" that you don't get to see on camera. Actually, as Season 2 contestant Omi Hopper recently revealed to Mashed, it's more than just a part. You don't even get to watch a 10th of everything that goes on between Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, Richard Blais, and their teams in the three-tiered kitchen. "We would start downstairs in the lobby of the hotel by 7:30 a.m. ... [and] we wouldn't be back until about 8:00 at night. It was very long days of filming. Overall, the experience was incredible but exhausting, and it plays mind games on you," Hopper reflected.

When you tune into the contestants competing in the "The Platform"-style competition, you witness their sweat, tears, and flub-ups on screen. Behind the drama, says Hopper, is a completely different kind of show. "You have to think of the competition as a true mentorship," she told Mashed. "What you see on camera is the shortened version, but while we were living there in real life, it was a true mentorship for real." The social media chef from Rhode Island landed on Nyesha Arrington's team, and she dished to Mashed about what it was really like to be around the celebrated chef during the show.