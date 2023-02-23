James Beard 2023 American Classic Honors Hawaii's Oldest Restaurant

The James Beard Foundation has announced the winners for the 2023 American Classics, an award given to "locally owned restaurants that have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community." The Manago Hotel, along with five other restaurants across the United States, will share the James Beard American Classics accolade with more than 100 cherished establishments that have received the award since its inception in 1998.

The Manago Hotel is located in Captain Cook Town on the Island of Hawaii overlooking Kealakekua Bay. Founded by Japanese immigrants Kinzo and Osame Manago in 1917, it is now run by the 3rd generation of the family. Before it was an official hotel, Kinzo and Osame began by selling simple foods out of their home. They offered cots to travelers and were later contracted to serve food to soldiers during World War II. The hotel has grown significantly and now has 64 rooms and a brand-new wing.

They stay true to their humble beginnings by offering spotless rooms at an affordable rate, and of course, solid (and now, award-winning) Hawaiian comfort food that keeps tourists and locals alike coming back for more.