To make a whisky like this, you don't just fill up a barrel in 1968, and leave it alone. It takes a lot of thought, especially from Gordon Motion, master whisky maker at Highland Park. He explains how whisky aged in different-sized oak casks called butts and hogsheads were combined in 2008. The size and age of the cask, as well as whatever spirit was previously aged in the vessel, all have an important influence on the taste, texture, and aroma of the final product.

The blend was then moved to European sherry butts to finish the maturation process. Motion described the impact of this saying, "Since 2008, the final 14 years of maturation in ex-sherry casks has imparted an additional deep, rich color and wonderful intensity to the whisky, which is why we bottled it at 54 years of age" (via Forbes). Those that have tasted this whisky also describe it as being spicy with warm notes of cumin, coriander, and fenugreek. They also note elements of fruits like lychee and kiwi and a floral quality reminiscent of jasmine and rose.

Those that purchase this whisky will have an open invitation to visit the Highland Park distillery to experience the confluence of Scottish culture, nature, and expertise that makes this scotch whisky so special.