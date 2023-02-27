The Secret That Keeps Chick-Fil-A's Kitchens So Efficient - Exclusive

If there's one thing that defines Chick-fil-A no matter which location you're at, it's efficiency. The chain's nearly 3,000 locations run like well-oiled machines, from the moment you place an order to the "my pleasure" employees will leave you with when handing over your bag of fresh food. People know exactly what to expect when they visit a Chick-fil-A restaurant — pleasant, fast, consistent service. That's true whether you're sitting down in the bright, clean dining rooms (where staff will kindly bring you any condiment or service item you may need) or hitting the drive-thru lanes, which are usually long but pretty much always moving swiftly.

At the end of the day, it's hard to beat the consistent service and quality that you'll find at Chick-fil-A. It's something the company prides itself on and goes out of its way to maintain through a top-down strategy for excellence that starts right at the Chick-fil-A headquarters and test kitchen in Atlanta, Georgia. Mashed got the chance to pay a visit recently and taste one of the newest offerings coming to Chick-fil-A restaurants, the cauliflower sandwich.

Along the way, we learned all about how Chick-fil-A makes the magic happen — how they've achieved their reputation for amazing food and an unbeatable experience, and how they plan to keep delighting guests with their evolving menu. As the company's Menu and Packaging Director, Leslie Neslage, put it, "We have a full pipeline of menu innovation, and we want to make sure that anytime we bring something to market, it is the best in class, highest-quality ingredients, and that our team members and our operators can execute with excellence." So if you've ever wondered how the chicken chain keeps its kitchens so efficient — even during that daily lunch rush — then read on for the details.