Mossimo Bottura Is Making A Rare One-Night Return To The Gucci Kitchen

Los Angeles has no shortage of high-end fine-dining restaurants. With all the glitz, glam, and celebrity that surrounds the city, it's a no-brainer that there need to be upscale restaurants to satisfy any food desire. The highest food honor a restaurant can receive is a Michelin star from the coveted Michelin Guide. Los Angeles has a colored history with the Michelin Guide after the guide stopped rating LA restaurants in 2010 due to a financial dispute, before returning to the city in 2019. The newest guide lists 158 LA restaurants that have earned anywhere from one to three Michelin stars. One of the more unique LA Michelin restaurants is Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura.

Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura is unique in that it is hidden in a Gucci store. The restaurant is located in Gucci's flagship Beverly Hills store, but also has locations in Gucci stores around the world. Massimo Bottura, the famed Italian chef you know from "Chef's Table," helped develop the concepts for these restaurants. As of 2020, Bottura stepped away from the day-to-day operations, turning it over to chef Mattia Agazzi. Under Chef Agazzi's direction, the restaurant earned its first Michelin Star in 2021.