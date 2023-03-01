An Irreverent Noma Review Is Rocking The Culinary World

Recently, Farrah Storr ventured to Noma to enjoy the fine dining the restaurant has long been known for. Unfortunately, her experience didn't line up with the typical reviews the eatery receives. Though she found some of the food less than desirable, her main complaint was the hospitality. When she didn't finish her reindeer brain custard, which she described as "chalky and unpleasant," the waitress's mood shifted to near anger as they removed the plate.

Additionally, her husband was barred from using the restroom until after the next course arrived at the table. "Noma was beginning to feel less like a treat and more like an endurance test," Storr wrote. At one point, the waitress commanded Storr to "at least appreciate" her half-full cup of tea.

This news had the culinary world rightfully shocked, as Chef Andrew Zimmern shared a link to the article on Twitter. "Sounds like a sad way to spend a Saturday lunchtime smh," read one comment. Another compared the situation to that of the recent movie "The Menu." "So, this piece HAD to have inspired 'The Menu', right?" they wrote. One commenter who had once visited Noma agreed on the food aspect, but found the experience worthwhile anyway. "In 2017, I went to Noma ... The food wasn't that memorable, but the feeling of just being in that dining room was," the comment read. This just serves as a reminder that beauty is in the eye of the beholder.