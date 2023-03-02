McDonald's Managers Are Refusing To Promo Cardi B And Offset's Meal

Without a doubt, America loves its fast food and its celebrities. So, what better way to market fast food than to collaborate with celebrities? Naturally, many fast food chains have tried their hand at this particular tactic, but none have mastered it quite like McDonald's.

Over the years, McDonald's has partnered with Michael Jordan, BTS, and Mariah Carey, among others, to create unique meals and draw in customers. The Travis Scott celebrity meal collab in 2020 alone boosted McDonald's sales for the period by more than 4%.

That being said, regardless of a collab's popularity with customers, employees may have other — sometimes vastly different — feelings toward the situation. McDonald's current partnership with Cardi B and Offset, for instance, has many managers confused about a disconnect between company values and promotional content, and others concerned about the chain's family-friendly atmosphere. We're barely scratching the surface here, so let's dive deeper.