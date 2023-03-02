Whataburger Just Won For The Healthiest Fast Food Cheeseburger

Fast food is certainly not thought of as nutritious. Per Medical News Today, the frequent consumption of processed fast food can result in insulin resistance, diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and obesity. Typically, this food lacks key nutrients but is packed full of sugar, fat, salt, and calories.

If you're trying to stay health conscious, but your family insists on fast food for dinner, there is usually at least one option that won't completely blow your efforts. According to registered dietitian Micah Siva, Chipotle offers several healthy dining opportunities (via Shape). "They offer a range of vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, which are components to a balanced meal," she said. When ordered correctly, foods at Panera Bread can also be a good option.

Samantha Cassetty, R.D., revealed on Today what health-conscious items you should reach for. First, you want to choose whole grain bread, then, you want to load your sandwich or salad with fruits and vegetables. If possible, avoid flatbreads, cheese, cream, and sauces. If you just can't stay away from a cheeseburger, though, good news has just surfaced that you'll want to hear.