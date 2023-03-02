Whataburger Just Won For The Healthiest Fast Food Cheeseburger
Fast food is certainly not thought of as nutritious. Per Medical News Today, the frequent consumption of processed fast food can result in insulin resistance, diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and obesity. Typically, this food lacks key nutrients but is packed full of sugar, fat, salt, and calories.
If you're trying to stay health conscious, but your family insists on fast food for dinner, there is usually at least one option that won't completely blow your efforts. According to registered dietitian Micah Siva, Chipotle offers several healthy dining opportunities (via Shape). "They offer a range of vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, which are components to a balanced meal," she said. When ordered correctly, foods at Panera Bread can also be a good option.
Samantha Cassetty, R.D., revealed on Today what health-conscious items you should reach for. First, you want to choose whole grain bread, then, you want to load your sandwich or salad with fruits and vegetables. If possible, avoid flatbreads, cheese, cream, and sauces. If you just can't stay away from a cheeseburger, though, good news has just surfaced that you'll want to hear.
It had a health rating of 8.4
You might not be used to hearing fast food in the same sentence as healthy, but one burger brand is breaking that mold — well, at least for the healthiest. Revealed in a study by Gambling, a Whataburger with cheese ranks first place when compared to similar food types, ranking in a health score of 8.4. The statistics were based on numerous nutrition facts such as the amount of sugar, fat, salt, and calorie count.
Per Whataburger's online data, an original Whataburger contains 590 calories, 25 grams of fat, 12 grams of sugar, and 1,220 milligrams of sodium. When Monterey jack is added, it contributes 60 calories, 5 grams of fat, no sugar, and 310 milligrams of sodium. In-N-Out Burger received an 8.2 rating, making it the second healthiest fast food burger, while Burger King came in last place. If you're looking to enjoy a Whataburger with cheese, you'll have to be in one of the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.
So while, fast food burgers still aren't considered healthy, at least you know you're getting the "healthiest" burger out there.