Jon Taffer Thinks We'll See More Robot Bartenders Soon - Exclusive

As a bar and restaurant expert, "Bar Rescue" host Jon Taffer has to stay acquainted with where the bar industry is going. Struggling pub owners all over the country trust him to come in and redesign their spaces, retrain their employees, and save their businesses from failing. Taffer must know what works for bars now and what will work in the near future.

He believes strongly that the element of human connection will be important in the service industry as long as bars exist. As Taffer said in an exclusive interview with Mashed, "The future of the bar industry is still all about people." In his own restaurant chain, Taffer's Tavern, he strives to create a person-focused experience because he thinks it's good for business. "If there's a place you go to and there's a server or bartender or somebody that you connect with, you're going to go back there."

Despite Taffer's suspicion about adding much mechanization to the nightlife business, he does think that technology will be more involved in all facets of bars and restaurants very soon. He explained why you shouldn't be surprised to see more robot bartenders (and grill cooks and pizzaiolos) in the near future.