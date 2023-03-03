How To Plate Like A Pro, According To Jet Tila - Exclusive

Jet Tila shares many of his tricks over on his Instagram page, but there is one trick that he sets above the rest, and that is a technique taught to him by a friend and colleague, Chef Alex Guarnaschelli. "I give all credit here to Alex Guarnaschelli, who helped me unlock this," said Tila.

As it turns out, the trick proves that size does matter. Tila advised that when plating, it is essential to choose the right dish. "Get a [small] plate or a plate that has a little coup in the middle, like a little bowl," Tila continued. "Using a small vessel forces you to put all your courses close together, which gives you height [and] symmetry. Food that's tighter together looks more fancy on the mind versus things that are just thrown about. That's a fast way to plate nice. You can make something super simple like chili, like barbecue — any dish can look fancier when you plate it tightly."

Home cooks can use this simple hack to elevate their dishes to camera-ready cuisine.

