Disneyland's Iconic Dole Whip Is Getting Ready To Hit Grocery Stores

Some might say that nothing compares to the feeling of navigating Disneyland with a Dole Whip in hand. But would they be describing an extra-special joy or whimsically implying that it's a rare feeling because not everyone can just up and go to Disneyland to eat Dole Whip? A basic one-day ticket currently costs over $100, so that experience doesn't come cheap.

But the swirled frozen treat isn't as elusive as it might sound. People don't need a Disney park ticket to get to it, thanks in part to the ability to make Dole Whip home. Amazon sells the pineapple Dole soft serve mix for a little over $30. There are also shops that offer it, such as Mechie's Frozen Yogurt. Plus, there are plenty of Disney Dole Whip recipes online. Even though homemade Dole Whip is criminally easy to make, and all those copycat recipes might get close to the real thing, there will be a new alternative to Disneyland in the not-too-distant future because Dole has something in store for customers.