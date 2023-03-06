The Devastating Death Of Mr. Beef Founder Joe Zucchero

Even if you didn't actually know the man behind Mr. Beef, chances are that if you're from Chicago, you know of Mr. Beef. The restaurant was opened by founder Joseph Zucchero more than 40 years ago and remains one of the most famous Italian beef stands in the city. But sadly, Zucchero's family announced that the restaurateur, father, husband, and friend "passed away unexpectedly" on March 1, just a week after his 69th birthday (via Cooney Funeral Home). Zucchero's son Chris Zucchero took to Instagram to share a heartfelt remembrance of his father. "A part of me, my family, and Mr. Beef died today," he shared. "Most don't even get to know their dads. I lived every waking moment of my life with him in some kind of capacity."

For those not from Chicago, Italian beef is one of the city's most iconic foods, and one that was the specialty of Mr. Beef. Authentic Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches usually feature slow-cooked, seasoned beef, which is sliced and served atop a split French roll with spicy giardiniera, roasted sweet bell peppers, or both. In the finishing flourish, the sandwich is dunked into the savory beef jus that the meat was cooked in. Zucchero's Mr. Beef Italian beef sandwiches are so famous and beloved that they even count Jay Leno as one of their biggest fans. But that wasn't Zucchero's only brush with Hollywood. His restaurant was also the inspiration for the critically acclaimed television show, "The Bear."