Why Jeremy Ford's Controversial Martini Ingredient Works So Well - Exclusive

Nothing says classy and dapper more than a classic martini cocktail. Look at Roger Sterling or James Bond. Neither would be complete without this elegant drink. There is a lot of debate around what ingredients should be used to make a truly great martini, and Jeremy Ford has chimed in with his take.

Ford may have made a name for himself by winning "Top Chef," and he has not slowed down in the slightest since then. In addition to his other ventures, Ford owns three different restaurants, including The Butcher's Club, located at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach.

The Butcher's Club combines the classy 1950s sophistication of a steak house with haute modern cuisine. Among their many offerings, there is a wide array of cocktails. Ford clearly knows his stuff when it comes to old-school style and modern technique. That is why Mashed asked him in an exclusive interview what makes a great martini.