Jamie Oliver Is Under Fire For Deceptive £1 Meals Series

Jamie Oliver has returned to TV with a new series featuring recipes he claims are budget-friendly and easy called "Jamie's £1 Wonders," playing on his prior success with "Jamie's One-Pan Wonders." According to his website, the show focuses on crafting recipes that don't sacrifice taste for a small budget, costing less than "£1 a portion." However, the first episode was met with mixed reactions and concerns about whether Oliver's price claims are realistic for most people.

The recipes are, in part, inspired by the rising costs of food and energy. After all, UK food prices increased by 17.1% between January 2022 and January 2023, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS). Energy prices also increased during this period, with electricity rising by 66.7% and gas prices by 129.4%, according to a separate ONS report.

That all sounds great, but critics say Oliver's recipes aimed at being less than £1 per serving (roughly equivalent to $1.18, per Forbes) don't properly account for having the ingredients readily available or current energy costs to produce such a meal.