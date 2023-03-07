Trader Joe's Recalls One Of Its Most Popular Ready-Made Salads

Food allergies are no joking matter. Imagine going out to eat at the hot new restaurant in town. You sit down and review the menu carefully, and when the waiter asks if you have any questions, you mention that you have a food allergy. And although the waiter reassures you that the menu is accurate, your order ends up containing said food allergy and you now face a potential medical emergency. The severity of these allergies is why popular grocery store Trader Joe's quickly recalled one of its most popular ready-made items.

Sadly, this is one of many recalls for the company within the last year. Back in March 2022, the company recalled its Crunchy Slaw with Chicken salad because the accompanying peanut salad dressing may have been contaminated with hard plastic. The latest issue also centers around one of the chain's salad offerings, but this time, it's over the item's labeling.