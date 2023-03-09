How Dale MacKay Got Off On The Wrong Foot With Gordon Ramsay - Exclusive

If you were to ask us what situation we'd least like to be in as a chef, it would probably be getting stuck on the receiving end of one of Gordon Ramsay's signature tirades. It's no secret that when people do things in the kitchen that displease Ramsay, he has no problem with humiliating them or hurling obscenities at them. Thus, if you work closely under the British chef, you're probably going to be on the receiving end of his infamous temper at least a few times, no matter how good you are at your job.

That's the case for Chef Dale MacKay, who spent years overseeing restaurant openings all over the world for Gordon Ramsay. Although we now know Ramsay more as a TV chef and food celebrity, back in the early 2000s, when MacKay worked for him, he was a very active presence in the kitchens of his restaurants. As MacKay put it in an exclusive interview with Mashed, "He was in my face every day for the first couple of years and beyond."

After his time with Ramsay (and later, Daniel Boulud), MacKay went on to win "Top Chef: Canada" Season 1. Now, he runs a successful restaurant group in his hometown of Saskatoon and is set to compete in "Top Chef: World All-Stars." However, he still has plenty of Ramsay stories — including the entertaining tale of his semi-disastrous first meeting with the chef.