The One Item Jeremy Ford Says You Need In Your Kitchen - Exclusive

With so many necessary implements in a kitchen, Jeremy Ford found it hard to pick just one, but a particular item stood out to him first. "Man, there's so many things you need — a good cast iron pan. A lot of people don't realize the sear you get on a good cast iron, because I can have an electric stove or a gas stove, and it's still going to get my pan hot ... I would love to have a gas stove, but [with] a cast iron pan, no matter what you have, you're going to get a good sear." Cast iron pans are solid iron pans, so while they are heavy, as Ford points out, they are some of the most versatile pieces of cookware.

In addition to searing, a well-seasoned cast iron pan is often considered the original non-stick pan. While they require some easy maintenance, any effort put in will be worth it. They work on gas, induction, and electric stoves and can be placed in an oven. So especially if you're cooking a lot of meat, do yourself a favor, and follow Jeremy Ford's advice to get a good cast iron pan — your steaks will thank you.

Jeremy Ford recently appeared at The South Beach Wine & Food Festival, which takes place annually in South Beach, Florida.