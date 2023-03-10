Drunk Bar Owners Can Never Be Successful, According To Jon Taffer - Exclusive

In over a decade of making episodes of "Bar Rescue," Jon Taffer has seen just about every kind of hapless bar owner. To paraphrase Tolstoy, prosperous bars are all the same; failing bars all fail in their own special way. Some owners are bad with money. Others don't know how to deal with their employees. Occasionally, they're completely out of touch with what type of bar will work for the space they're in. Taffer has ways of dealing with all of these challenges, but there's one problem that can both tank a bar on its own and exacerbate any other issues that may be present: an owner who drinks on the job.

In "JJ's Sports Bust" — an episode of the new season of "Bar Rescue" — Taffer is tasked with turning around the fortunes of JJ's Sports Bar & Grill, a once-lively establishment that failed to rebound after the pandemic disrupted its business. The business has many problems, but the main issue is that the owner, who runs the business with his wife and children, has given up on running a successful business and instead drinks and parties while he's supposed to be working.

Taffer mentions in the episode that staying sober during work hours is one of his most important rules for bar success. Ultimately, the host's tough-love approach helps put JJ's in a new and positive direction. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Taffer explained why it's never a good idea for bar owners to get drunk.