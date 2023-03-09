Scoring Girl Scout Cookies Hasn't Been Easy This Year

It's been a tough year for the many devoted fans of the Girl Scouts. It's not litigation or scandal that's got them down; it's the cookie situation. Girl Scouts' Cookies have been going strong since they were first in launched in 1917, when an enterprising young woman in Oklahama first started baking and selling them in her school cafeteria (per Girl Scouts). Over the decades, the business expanded to become a central moment in the scouting year, both for financing and morale, since cookie sales support local troops' activities. Girl Scouts across the country sell cookies to friends, family, and unsuspecting strangers. Green uniforms shining, scouts sit sweetly at their bake-sake tables, which are often set up in front of supermarkets to lure shoppers. How can you resist those fresh faces — or their amazing cookies?

Girl Scout cookies are so popular they have spawned a host of imitators, and spin-off products (like thin-mint Blizzards). Buying their cookies is a win-win for many: you bring home a tasty treat that also supports a local charity. The Girl Scouts have been doing this for a century, and they're experts at it. So why has it been so difficult to find Girl Scout cookies this year? The issue is at the source. In the very early years, Girl Scouts baked their own cookies, but that quickly became impossible, due to both sheer quantity and standardization. For most of their history, the Girl Scouts have relied on a couple of bakeries to supply the confections we have all come to know and love.