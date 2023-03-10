Spring Forward With A Free Cup Of Coffee At Denny's
Let's be real, we love nothing more than free stuff. Whether it's free merch, a free Starbucks drink, or free fries at our favorite fast food joint, we love it. We can't get enough of it. According to Psychology Today, freebies inspire feelings of unexpected joy, and as we've seen countless times, brands frequently use this response to drive customer loyalty.
Sorry to break the news to everyone, but this is pretty much the basis for all rewards programs. The promise of free drinks or food once you've earned a certain number of points encourages customers to keep coming back and keep spending money. Although we could've paid for that "free" item a dozen times over instead of essentially paying for points to earn the free item, it's still nice to get something with no charge. Regardless, Denny's is offering a free cup of coffee to rewards members on March 13, and the promo will certainly see its fair share of customers cashing in.
Everything you need to know about Denny's free coffee on March 13
Unfortunately, it's nearly that time of year again where we have to set our clocks back and lose an hour of precious sleep. To lessen the blow, however, Denny's will offer free coffee to rewards members on Monday, March 13. The free coffee is part of Denny's year-long celebration of its 70th anniversary. The chain will also host an NYC pop-up coffee stand in Flatiron Plaza on March 13 between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. so the free coffee is more easily accessible to workers.
While free coffee might sound great to some, keep in mind that Denny's coffee regularly costs only about $2.29 a cup anyway. Not exactly a high-ticket item, like the Grand Slam or T-bone steak and eggs platter. That being said, free coffee is still an outwardly nice show of good faith and could potentially give tired diners the extra boost of energy they need after the time change.