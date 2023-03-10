Spring Forward With A Free Cup Of Coffee At Denny's

Let's be real, we love nothing more than free stuff. Whether it's free merch, a free Starbucks drink, or free fries at our favorite fast food joint, we love it. We can't get enough of it. According to Psychology Today, freebies inspire feelings of unexpected joy, and as we've seen countless times, brands frequently use this response to drive customer loyalty.

Sorry to break the news to everyone, but this is pretty much the basis for all rewards programs. The promise of free drinks or food once you've earned a certain number of points encourages customers to keep coming back and keep spending money. Although we could've paid for that "free" item a dozen times over instead of essentially paying for points to earn the free item, it's still nice to get something with no charge. Regardless, Denny's is offering a free cup of coffee to rewards members on March 13, and the promo will certainly see its fair share of customers cashing in.